Janice (Jan) Carolyn Cox, Clinton

Janice (Jan) Carolyn Cox, age 83, of Clinton, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, March 14, 2024, after a brief illness. Jan was born in Lake City, Tennessee in 1940. She was a devoted homemaker who dedicated her life to serving her family and her church. She enjoyed spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She enjoyed traveling, sewing, reading, and hosting family and church gatherings at her home. She was an active member of Second Baptist Church in Clinton where she served as a Sunday school teacher, was active in her book club, and served in the church’s vacation Bible school, Awana and Kid Connect, Mother’s Day Out, and funeral meal ministries. She is preceded in death by parents, Alvin and Beatrice Hill, husband Dick Cox, stepson Odie Cox, stepdaughter Tammy Wellman.

Janice is survived by daughter Tammy and (Karl) Thatcher; son Kevin and (Sharon) Shipp; stepdaughter Gerri Galinet; grandchildren Lea Anna and (Josh) Rushing, Emily and (Jacob) Johnson, Molly and (Johnny) Robinson, Jonathan and (Mollie) Shipp, Hannah Shipp, and Sarah Shipp; step-grandchildren Grant Galinet, Zachary Wellman, Tiffany Wellman, and Kristy Wellman; 7 Great Grandchildren; brothers Jack and (Judy) Hill and Wayne and (Vickie) Hill.

A host of cousins and extended family also church family, including her Sunday School Class and BSF group.

The family will receive friends on Sunday, March 17, 2024, at Holley-Gamble Funeral Home from 1:00-3:00 PM with the funeral service to follow with Dr. Michael Thompson officiating. Janice will be buried at Oak Grove Cemetery following the funeral service.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in memory of Janice to Second Baptist Church Missions at 777 Public Safety Lane, Clinton, TN, 37716. Donations can also be made by clicking on the “Give Online” tab at secondbaptistchurch.org. www.holleygamble.com

