James William “Bill” Gibson, 92, Kingston

Mr. James William “Bill” Gibson, age 92, a resident of Kingston, Tennessee received his “Angel Wings” on Wednesday, February 28, 2024, at the Parkwest Medical Center in Knoxville, Tennessee. He was born June 23, 1931, in the Dry Hill Community of Rockwood, Tennessee. He was a member of the GWRRA (Gold Wing Road Riders Association) and attended the Bradbury Methodist Church in Kingston, Tennessee. Mr. Gibson was a Veteran of the Tennessee Army National Guard and a U.S. Army Veteran, serving during the Korean War Era. He enjoyed playing golf, picking his guitar and singing, and “porch sitting”. He was also an avid Atlanta Braves Baseball Fan.

Mr. Gibson was preceded in death by his parents, General & Lillie Mae Gibson; wife, Barbara Keys Gibson; sons, James Darrell Gibson and Howard Christopher Gibson; grandson, William Lee Gibson; sisters, Wilma Howard, Ellen Plank, and Alice Hunt; and brothers, Johnny Gibson, George Gibson, and David Britton Gibson.

Survivors include:

Daughters: Yvonne Gibson (Jeff) of Colonial Heights, VA

Yvette Gibson (Erin) of Kinston, TN

Grandchildren: James Christopher “J.C.” Gibson, Jimmie Mabe, Michael Gibson, (Stephanie), Steven Mabe, Laura Rhynehardt, and Heather Hodges (Kevin)

13 Great Grandchildren

Special Cousin: Shelbia Putnam

And several beloved nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, March 5, 2024, from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at the Evans Mortuary. Graveside services and interment will follow on Tuesday, March 5, 2024, in the Bethel / Fairview Cemetery in Kingston, Tennessee with Military Honors by the Roane County Military Memorial Honor Guard and the Tennessee Army National Guard. Evans Mortuary of Rockwood, Tennessee is serving the family of Mr. James William “Bill” Gibson.

