James Ray West, Rocky Top

James Ray West, age 68 of Rocky Top, passed away on March 26, 2024, at the University of Tennessee Medical Center. James was born in New River on May 7, 1955, to the late Melvin and Evelyn Bunch West. James was a stone mason. He loved God first and foremost and knew his bible. James loved fishing, motorcycles, the mountains, the ocean, drawing, and spending time with his grandbabies and family.

In addition to his parents, James is preceded in death by brothers: Paul West, Noble West, and sister: Wanda West. 

Survivors:

Wife  Patty Breedon

Step Daughters  Kim and Daniel Daugherty of Caryville

          Samantha Breeden and James of Galveston, TX

          Ashley Breeden of Clinton

Brother   Archie and Barbara West of Clinton

Sister  Opal West of Clinton

Grandchildren Zachary Hall, Victoria Daugherty, Kaden Auzton, and Olivia Daugherty

Nieces and Nephews   Hubert, Eric, and Angela Green

                                     Ray Ward

                                    Benny West

                                     Misty Argo and children Logan and Alex Argo

                                     Vanita Early and Shawn

                                     Sierra West

Best Friend  Lonnie Goodman

Visitation: 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM, Monday, April 1, 2024, at the Hatmaker Funeral Home in Rocky Top.

Funeral Service: 4:00 PM, Monday, April 1, 2024, in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel.

