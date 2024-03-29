James Ray West, Rocky Top

James Ray West, age 68 of Rocky Top, passed away on March 26, 2024, at the University of Tennessee Medical Center. James was born in New River on May 7, 1955, to the late Melvin and Evelyn Bunch West. James was a stone mason. He loved God first and foremost and knew his bible. James loved fishing, motorcycles, the mountains, the ocean, drawing, and spending time with his grandbabies and family.

In addition to his parents, James is preceded in death by brothers: Paul West, Noble West, and sister: Wanda West.

Survivors:

Wife Patty Breedon

Step Daughters Kim and Daniel Daugherty of Caryville

Samantha Breeden and James of Galveston, TX

Ashley Breeden of Clinton

Brother Archie and Barbara West of Clinton

Sister Opal West of Clinton

Grandchildren Zachary Hall, Victoria Daugherty, Kaden Auzton, and Olivia Daugherty

Nieces and Nephews Hubert, Eric, and Angela Green

Ray Ward

Benny West

Misty Argo and children Logan and Alex Argo

Vanita Early and Shawn

Sierra West

Best Friend Lonnie Goodman

Visitation: 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM, Monday, April 1, 2024, at the Hatmaker Funeral Home in Rocky Top.

Funeral Service: 4:00 PM, Monday, April 1, 2024, in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel.

