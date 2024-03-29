James Ray West, Rocky Top

James Ray West, age 68 of Rocky Top, passed away on March 26, 2024, at the University of Tennessee Medical Center. James was born in New River on May 7, 1955, to the late Melvin and Evelyn Bunch West. James was a stone mason. He loved God first and foremost and knew his bible. James loved fishing, motorcycles, the mountains, the ocean, drawing, and spending time with his grandbabies and family.
In addition to his parents, James is preceded in death by brothers: Paul West, Noble West, and sister: Wanda West.
Survivors:
Wife Patty Breedon
Step Daughters Kim and Daniel Daugherty of Caryville
Samantha Breeden and James of Galveston, TX
Ashley Breeden of Clinton
Brother Archie and Barbara West of Clinton
Sister Opal West of Clinton
Grandchildren Zachary Hall, Victoria Daugherty, Kaden Auzton, and Olivia Daugherty
Nieces and Nephews Hubert, Eric, and Angela Green
Ray Ward
Benny West
Misty Argo and children Logan and Alex Argo
Vanita Early and Shawn
Sierra West
Best Friend Lonnie Goodman
Visitation: 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM, Monday, April 1, 2024, at the Hatmaker Funeral Home in Rocky Top.
Funeral Service: 4:00 PM, Monday, April 1, 2024, in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel.