James Michael Collier, Oak Ridge

James Michael Collier, age 76, of Oak Ridge passed on Tuesday, March 26, 2024.

Mike grew up in Bowling Green, KY. He moved from Wheelersburg, OH to Oak Ridge in 2020. He was an elder at the Church of Christ for over 25 years.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Leroy and Mildred Collier, and sister, Janice Russell.

Mike is survived by wife, Pamela Gooldin Collier (Oak Ridge); children, Nathan and wife Maria Collier (Knoxville, TN), Aaron and wife Hilary Collier (Cresson, TX), Rebekah and husband Philip Williams (Grovetown, GA); grandchildren, Amos and Ella Collier, and Eden, Levi, Anna, and Joy Williams; brother, Kenneth Collier; sister, Donna and husband Don Parker; niece, Jennie Buckingham.

The family would like to give special thanks to Care Around the Block Home Healthcare, and UT Hospice with a special thanks to nurse Kayla.In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to UT Hospice.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, March 28, 2024, from 6-8. The funeral service will be Friday, March 29, 2024, at 11:00 AM and will be officiated by Lynn Wessel. A graveside service will follow at Oak Ridge Memorial Park. Services are in care of Mott-McKamey Funeral Home and Cremations.

