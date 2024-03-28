James “Jim” Clark Jr, Kingston (formerly of Rockwood)

Mr. James “Jim” Clark Jr, age 65 of Kingston, formerly of Rockwood, passed away on Tuesday, March 26, 2024. He was born on July 3, 1958. He was an avid University of Tennessee fan and loved everything about the Vols. Jim worked most of his life in the carpet industry. He was of the Baptist faith.

He is preceded in death by his parents: James C Clark Sr, Hazel Clark; brother: Robert Clark Sr; sister: Margaret Hutcheson; wife: Beverly Clark, Son: Joe Fugate granddaughter: Natasha Land; brother-in-law: Bill Thibault, Jimmy Hutcheson; nephew: Robert “Chip” Clark Jr. He is survived by:

Sisters: Betty Thibault, Judy McIntosh (Perry)

Kids: Melissa (Alvin) Land, Kim Deanda, Rodney Fugate, Allen Fugate

16 grandchildren

several great-grandchildren

and several nieces, nephews, and other extended family members

The family will have a graveside service on Friday, March 29, 2024, at 3:00 pm ET in the Daysville Cemetery in the Daysville community of Rockwood, TN. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mr. James “Jim” Clark Jr.

