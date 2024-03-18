James Allen Agee II, Kingston

James Allen Agee II age 44 of Kingston passed away Friday, March 15, 2024, at his parent’s home. He grew up in the Church of Christ. James grew up in Kingston, Tennessee where he attended Roane County High School. James was an excellent student, and he went on to attend Eastern Tennessee State University. James later joined the IBEW Local 270 in Oak Ridge where he worked as an Electrician. James married Michelle and together they gave our Family the gift of two beautiful children, James Cole, and Gracie. James considered Cole and Gracie his greatest contribution to the world. James had a good heart and kind spirit. He was loved very much by his parents and family. He will forever be in our hearts.

Preceded in death by his grandparents Henry Kyle Agee and Beatrice Agee as well as Paul and Jean Dalton, uncle Henry Kyle Agee Jr, and several cousins.

Survivors include:

Parents Barbara and Jim Agee,

Daughter Gracie Agee,

Son James Cole Agee,

Sister and brother-in-law Melissa Agee Duff and Jeff Duff all of Kingston as well as aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm on Tuesday, March 19, 2024, at the Kyker Funeral Home in Kingston. The funeral will follow at 7:00 pm with Reverend Mason Van Horn officiating. Burial 11:00 am Wednesday at the Kingston Memorial Gardens. Kyker Funeral Home of Kingston is serving the Agee Family.

