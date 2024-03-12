Isaiah Gregory Hill, 25, Clinton

Isaiah Gregory Hill, age 25 of Clinton, Tennessee passed away on Sunday, March 3, 2024.

Born on July 3, 1998, he was the son of the late Stacy Lou Hill and his biological father, Dion Chandler. In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by Grandparents and Great-Grandparents, Hubert Edward Bell, Carl and Helen McMahan, Luther, and Lizzie May Bell, Claude E. and Esther Turner, Mack and Janice Hill.

Isaiah is survived by his sister, Hannah Hill; Grandparents who raised him, Billy and Patty McMahan, great-grandmother Esther Dykes, who also helped raise him; biological father, Dion Chandler; aunt and uncle, Michael and Nicole Hill; best friend, Caleb Arwood; special friends, Alex Durbin and C.J. Braden; cousins, Logan and Brittan Hill.

In spite of Isaiah’s mental health issues, he was extremely intelligent. He was an animal lover and he loved his dog Iggy and his cat Gublin.

The Hill Family will receive friends on Monday, March 11, 2024, from 6-8:00 p.m. in the Jones Mortuary Chapel. Funeral services will be conducted at 8:00 p.m.

Graveside services will be held on Tuesday, March 12, 2024, at 1:00 p.m. in the Mt. Olive Baptist Church Cemetery, Andersonville, Tennessee.

Jones Mortuary of Clinton, Tennessee is serving the family of Isaiah Gregory Hill.

