Homer Wayne Lawson, 40

Homer Wayne Lawson, age 40, passed away on March 4, 2024, in Savannah Georgia.

Homer was born in Oklahoma and raised in Tennessee. He was an airplane mechanic for Gulf Stream. In his spare time, he liked making jewelry, watching stand-up comedy, listening to music, and working with his hands.

He is preceded in death by his Maternal and Paternal grandparents; father Homer Dane Lawson; brother Cyle Yoakum; and cousins Eric Lawson and Kenny Williams.

Homer is survived by his mother Lou Ann Lawson of Oak Ridge, TN; fiancé Hollie Green of Savannah, GA; children Kaitlyn Lawson and Kevin Lawson of Oak Ridge, TN; grandchildren Skylar Purnell, Eliza Lawson, and Artemis Purnell of Oak Ridge, TN; special friends & extended family Carlie Smith of Knoxville, TN, Zane, Matthew, and Andrew; and my many aunts, uncles and cousins.

The family requests that memorial donations be made to people in need. Homer had a burden for these people and tried to help them when he could.

A visitation will be held on Saturday, March 9th, 2024 from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM at Premier Sharp Funeral Home. A Memorial Service will follow at 3:00 PM.

Premier Sharp Funeral Home is honored to serve the Lawson family.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...