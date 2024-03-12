Harriman’s Jordan McCullum Among 2023-24 Mr. And Miss Basketball Winners

The top girls and boys basketball players in six classifications honored at awards ceremony in Murfreesboro

March 11, 2024

The top girls and boys basketball players in six classifications of the Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association were honored by being named the winners of the 2024 Mr. and Miss Basketball Awards. The awards presentation took place on the floor of Murphy Center on the campus of MTSU on Tuesday, March 12 at 5:00 p.m.

A statewide committee of sportswriters selected the winners based on performance during the 2023-2024 regular season. Academics and character were also taken into consideration. High school head basketball coaches and members of the media nominated the finalists.

“This is such an outstanding honor for all 36 of the young men and women recognized this evening at the Mr. and Miss Basketball Awards,” said Mark Reeves, Executive Director of the TSSAA. “They were here not only due to their athletic ability that they displayed on the court throughout the season, but just as much for their outstanding character and academic achievements.”

This was the 39th year that the Mr. and Miss Basketball Awards have been presented to Tennessee’s best high school basketball players. American General was the sponsor of the event since the inception of the awards in 1985 until 2001. The Memphis Grizzlies were sponsors of the awards from 2002-2004. From 2005-2015 as well as the 2020-2021 school year due to the COVID-10 pandemic, the Mr. and Miss Basketball Awards were presented at the conclusion of each respective championship game as part of the post-game trophy ceremony.

2024 MR. AND MISS BASKETBALL WINNERS

Division II-A Miss Basketball

Haylen Ayers, USJ

Division II-AA Miss Basketball

Sydney Mains, Knoxville Catholic

Class 1A Miss Basketball

Savannah Davis, McKenzie

Class 2A Miss Basketball

Micah Hart, Gibson County

Class 3A Miss Basketball

Celeste Reed, White County

Class 4A Miss Basketball

Imari Berry, Clarksville

Division II-A Mr. Basketball

Kavien Jones, BGA

Division II-AA Mr. Basketball

Tyler Tanner, Brentwood Academy

Class 1A Mr. Basketball

Jordan McCullum, Harriman

Class 2A Mr. Basketball

Jahvin Carter, Alcoa

Class 3A Mr. Basketball

Tyler Lee, Fulton

Class 4A Miss Basketball

Emerson Tenner, Jr., Cordova

