Harriman city to prepare portions of their Tennis courts into Pickle Ball playing area

According to Harriman City Manager Scott Mason, work began today on the pickleball courts. Earlier this year the council agreed to spend money for the construction of the pickle Ball playing area as the sport has taken on popularity across the region and even nation. Mason says the next step will be to allow the pavement to “rest” for a few days and then the playing surface/lines will be applied. Depending on the weather, the courts should be ready by the 2nd or 3rd week of April for public play. Kingston was the first city in Roane County to turn one of their tennis courts into several pickle ball courts and now Harriman is following suit.

