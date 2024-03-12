Hagerty, Vance Introduce Legislation to Ban Sanctuary Cities from Receiving Housing Grants

WASHINGTON—United States Senators Bill Hagerty (R-TN), a member of the Senate Banking Committee, and JD Vance (R-OH) introduced the No Community Development Block Grants for Sanctuary Cities Act, legislation to amend the Housing and Community Development Act of 1974 to prevent sanctuary cities from receiving federal housing grants.
“Cities that encourage illegal immigration shouldn’t be rewarded with federal housing subsidies,” said Senator Hagerty. “I’m proud to support this legislation that prevents taxpayer dollars from flowing to sanctuary cities that refuse to enforce the law.”
“Our government sends hundreds of millions in federal housing grants to sanctuary cities each year,” said Senator Vance. “Those funds are now on the chopping block. With this legislation, the local officials who undermine America’s border security can say goodbye to these federal housing grants.”
Full text of the No Community Development Block Grants for Sanctuary Cities Act can be found here.
