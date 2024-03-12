Hagerty, Vance Introduce Legislation to Ban Sanctuary Cities from Receiving Housing Grants

Brad Jones 5 hours ago National News Leave a comment 8 Views

WASHINGTON—United States Senators Bill Hagerty (R-TN), a member of the Senate Banking Committee, and JD Vance (R-OH) introduced the No Community Development Block Grants for Sanctuary Cities Act, legislation to amend the Housing and Community Development Act of 1974 to prevent sanctuary cities from receiving federal housing grants.

“Cities that encourage illegal immigration shouldn’t be rewarded with federal housing subsidies,” said Senator Hagerty. “I’m proud to support this legislation that prevents taxpayer dollars from flowing to sanctuary cities that refuse to enforce the law.”

“Our government sends hundreds of millions in federal housing grants to sanctuary cities each year,” said Senator Vance. “Those funds are now on the chopping block. With this legislation, the local officials who undermine America’s border security can say goodbye to these federal housing grants.”

Full text of the No Community Development Block Grants for Sanctuary Cities Act can be found here.

Tags

About Brad Jones

Brad is the Owner/Operator of BBB TV 12, and has been with the company since August of 1996. Brad is a 1987 graduate of Coalfield High School and a 1995 graduate of the University of Tennessee College of Communications. He won the 1995 broadcast production student of the year award. Brad worked at Shop at Home, Inc. a home shopping network that was located in Knoxville, TN from 1993 - 1995 and then at Via TV (RSTV, Inc.) from 1995 - 1996. After some freelance work in Nashville, Brad joined the BBB Communications staff in August of 1996. A short stint at WVLT TV as a news photographer was in 2001, but he continued to work at BBB TV as well. Brad is married to Nicole Jenkins Jones, a 1990 graduate of Oak Ridge High School, who works at Oak Ridge Gastroenterology and Associates in Oak Ridge. They have 3 kids, Trevor Bogard, 27, Chandler 22, and Naomi 13. On December 12, 2013 they welcomed their first grandchild, Carter Ryan Bogard. Brad is also the assistant boys basketball coach at Coalfield High School for the past 11 years. In 2013-14 the Yellow Jackets won their first district title since 1991 and just the 4th in school history.

Check Also

Rep. Fleischmann: “Mike Johnson will be an excellent Speaker for the American People”

Washington, DC – U.S. Representative Chuck Fleischmann (TN-03) released the following statement after voting to …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2024, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.