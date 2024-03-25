Ginger Patterson Miller, Harriman

Mrs. Ginger Patterson Miller, age 80, a resident of Harriman, Tennessee passed away Wednesday, March 13, 2024, at her home. She was born August 25, 1943, in Wellsville, Ohio, and moved to Tennessee in 1975. She was a retired Administrator with Catholic Charities and was formerly a Child Support Officer with Tennessee District Attorney General’s 9th Judicial District Office for several years. She was preceded in death by her parents, Carmen & June Lombardozzi; husband, Richard C. Miller; son, Mitchell Miller; and sister, Patty Woodring.

Survivors include:

Children: Chris Wingo (Vivi) of Temecula, California

Deborah Driggers of Harriman, TN

Marc Miller of Springdale, AK

Grandchildren: Kailee Wingo, Zander Wingo, Christopher Townsend, LeeAnna Townsend (Shawn Sexton), and Marc Miller, Jr.

Great Grandchildren: Christopher Townsend, Jr., Cayden Townsend, and William Sexton

Sister: Beverly Hentzyl (Lonnie)

Brother: Dave Lombardozzi (Pam)

And several nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, April 4, 2024, from 6:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the Evans Mortuary. Memorial services will follow on Thursday, April 4, 2024, at 7:00 p.m. from the Chapel of Evans Mortuary. Evans Mortuary of Rockwood, Tennessee is serving the family of Mrs. Ginger Patterson Miller

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...