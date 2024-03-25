Ginger Patterson Miller, Harriman

News Department 11 seconds ago Obituaries Leave a comment 0 Views

Mrs. Ginger Patterson Miller, age 80, a resident of Harriman, Tennessee passed away Wednesday, March 13, 2024, at her home. She was born August 25, 1943, in Wellsville, Ohio, and moved to Tennessee in 1975. She was a retired Administrator with Catholic Charities and was formerly a Child Support Officer with Tennessee District Attorney General’s 9th Judicial District Office for several years. She was preceded in death by her parents, Carmen & June Lombardozzi; husband, Richard C. Miller; son, Mitchell Miller; and sister, Patty Woodring.

Survivors include:

Children:            Chris Wingo (Vivi) of Temecula, California
                Deborah Driggers of Harriman, TN
                Marc Miller of Springdale, AK

Grandchildren:    Kailee Wingo, Zander Wingo, Christopher Townsend, LeeAnna Townsend (Shawn Sexton), and Marc Miller, Jr.

Great Grandchildren:    Christopher Townsend, Jr., Cayden Townsend, and William Sexton

Sister:                Beverly Hentzyl (Lonnie)
Brother:            Dave Lombardozzi (Pam)

And several nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, April 4, 2024, from 6:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the Evans Mortuary. Memorial services will follow on Thursday, April 4, 2024, at 7:00 p.m. from the Chapel of Evans Mortuary. Evans Mortuary of Rockwood, Tennessee is serving the family of Mrs. Ginger Patterson Miller

About News Department

Check Also

Jerry Dallon Mitchell Sr, 77

Jerry Dallon Mitchell, Sr., age 77 passed away unexpectedly at home on March 20, 2024. …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2024, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.