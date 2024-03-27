Geraldine Miller, 86

Geraldine Miller, age 86, went to be with her Heavenly Father on March 25, 2024, surrounded by her loving family. She was born on August 25, 1937, to the late Edward and Virla (Hillon) Braden in Clinton, TN.

She graduated from Norris High School. Geraldine was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She enjoyed cooking and baking, reading, and working on puzzles. She was a simple lady who had a servant’s heart. She was also a member of Clear Branch Baptist Church for many years. Geraldine will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Edward and Virla; husband, Billie M Miller; and baby sister, Edwinna.

Geraldine is survived by her children: Sheila Johnson (husband Richard), Pamela Childress, Cynthia Burnett (husband Ira), Robin Hock (husband Donnie), and Samuel Miller; sisters: Reba Skeens (husband Bill) and Margaret Maples; grandchildren: Tim Johnson (wife Jessica), Samantha, Sabrina, and Zachary Childress, Joshua (wife Carrie) and Jacob Bardill, Noah Hock, Madison Ivey (husband Cody), William Miller (wife Victoria), Weston Miller (Courtney), and Miranda Miller; and six great-grandchildren.

A graveside service for Geraldine will be at 11 am on Friday, March 29th, 2024, at Zion Cemetery in Claxton, with Pastor David Seiber officiating.

Holley-Gamble Funeral Home is honored to serve the Miller family.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...