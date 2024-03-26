Genna Marie Beeler, Harriman

Mrs. Genna Marie Beeler, 64, of Harriman, passed away Monday, March 25, 2024, at Roane Medical Center. Genna loved her animals and took care of them as if they were her children. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family, especially all her nieces and nephews. She loved her family, and her family loved her. She will be greatly missed.

She is preceded in death by her parents: Jimmy Gene and Katherine Mae Rummell Carroll

Both sets of grandparents: Houston Bill and Myrtle Delia Blankenship Carroll of Alabama and Clarence Edgar and Hannah Mae Collier Rummell of Harriman

And a special cousin: Melissa “Missy” Denise Bane

She is survived by her two brothers: James Kenneth Carroll and Timothy Dale Carroll Sr.

Several nieces and nephews

And a host of other family, friends, and loved ones.

The family will receive friends on Friday, March 25, 2024, from 6:00 to 8:00 PM at Davis Funeral Home in Harriman. The funeral service will follow at 8:00 PM in the chapel of Davis Funeral Home. Cremation arrangements have been made following the funeral service. 

Davis Funeral Home in Harriman is honored to serve the family of Mrs. Genna Marie Beeler.

Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.davisfuneralhomes.com

