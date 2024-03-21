Garry Roby Jackson, Jacksboro

News Department 5 hours ago Obituaries Leave a comment 11 Views

Garry Roby Jackson, age 66, of Jacksboro, Tennessee passed away on March 17, 2024, at the Turkey Creek Metro Knoxville Medical Center. He was born in Johnson City on July 1, 1957, to the late Karloff and Cinda Ward Jackson. Garry enjoyed being a sign painter and loved to go metal detecting.

In addition to his parents, Garry is preceded in death by his brother Jerry Jackson.

Survivors

Son   Brad Jackson of Jacksboro

Sister  Lisa Jackson of Jacksboro

And many other family members and friends.

Services will be held at a later date.

About News Department

Check Also

Dorothy Lucille Adkins, Deer Lodge

Dorothy Lucille Adkins, age 76 of Deer Lodge left this earthly home to be united …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2024, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.