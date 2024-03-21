Garry Roby Jackson, Jacksboro

Garry Roby Jackson, age 66, of Jacksboro, Tennessee passed away on March 17, 2024, at the Turkey Creek Metro Knoxville Medical Center. He was born in Johnson City on July 1, 1957, to the late Karloff and Cinda Ward Jackson. Garry enjoyed being a sign painter and loved to go metal detecting.

In addition to his parents, Garry is preceded in death by his brother Jerry Jackson.

Survivors

Son Brad Jackson of Jacksboro

Sister Lisa Jackson of Jacksboro

And many other family members and friends.

Services will be held at a later date.

