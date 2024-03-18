Freddie Lee Wright, Petros

Freddie Lee Wright, age 68 of Petros, TN passed away on Thursday, March 14, 2024, after a valiant, private, 4-month battle with Stage IV lung cancer. Many might be bitter of the hand they were dealt but Freddie accepted his illness and felt he had led a full, happy & satisfying life. He knew what his destiny was and he was at peace with that.

Freddie grew up in Petros, TN, and graduated from Central High School in Wartburg in 1975. He later moved to Nashville, TN where he worked as an ironworker/carpenter/jack of all trades. He moved back to Petros in 2009 after the passing of his father and lived in the old homeplace on Schoolhouse Hill until his death.

Freddie enjoyed going up to the mountain camping with friends and by himself to enjoy nature and probably a number of other things sitting by a campfire or sleeping outside in a sleeping bag. He enjoyed watching old western shows on TV and it’s possible he even convinced his two sisters to have a better appreciation for Gunsmoke, The Virginian, and Wagon Train. He loved dogs. Through the years he had many, many faithful companions and they were his babies. He said he lost many a girlfriend over his babies. He was an avid UT sports fan and really liked watching the Vols/Lady Vols play no matter the sport.

Freddie and his sisters really grew closer during his illness. Many hours were spent reminiscing about old times and many new never heard before adventures were shared. The sisters also learned that Freddie was extremely hard-headed! He was very well organized in all things until the sister’s grocery shopping for him. His shelves looked like a grocery store pantry (he might have been a tad OCD). Freddie’s direct way of talking, his humor and dry wit will be sorely missed.

Freddie is preceded in death by his parents Fred, Jr. & Martha Wright, and sister, Patricia Isham.

Left to mourn his passing are sisters, Penny (Mike) Wiseman, Barbara (Gary) Snow; nephew Aaron (Jessie) McPeters; nieces Whitney (Taylor) Helton, Ashley (Travis) Nelson, Amber (Bryson) Welch, and Sierra Snow; great-nieces Adley McPeters, Lykin & Kolly Nelson; great-nephews Ryker McPeters, Miles Helton and Wilder Welch; uncle BJ Wright and by many, many cousin and friends. The family is especially thankful for the special friendships he shared with Butter, Lorene, and Cassie.

Rest in peace brother. We love you and will miss you so much.

Freddie’s wishes to be cremated are being honored. No public services will be held.

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Freddie Lee Wright.

