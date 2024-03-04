Fred Rose, Wartburg

News Department 5 hours ago Obituaries Leave a comment 24 Views

Fred Rose, age 84, passed away at his home on Thursday, February 29, 2024, after battling cancer.

He is preceded in death by his parents Ben and Kathleen Rose. Son: Lyndell Rose, Grandson: Matthew Rose, and also one brother and sister.

Fred is survived by his wife of 64 years Elaine Crouch Rose, Son: Jeff (Robyn) Rose.

Two Granddaughters and three Great Grandchildren. 

Brother:  Eugene (Ann), Sister: Darce (Gene) Kerhrer.

Also surviving are a host of other family and friends.

The family will receive friends on Sunday, March 3, 2024, from 2-4 pm Mossy Grove Baptist Church.   Funeral Services will follow at 4 pm with Bro. Jim Disney officiating. Internment will follow in the Mossy Grove Baptist Church Cemetery.

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Mr. Fred Rose.

About News Department

Check Also

William (Bill) L. Johnson, Oak Ridge

William (Bill) L. Johnson, age 89, Oak Ridge, passed away peacefully on February 27, 2024. …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2024, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.