Fred Hill, Harriman

Mr. Fred Hill, age 79 of Harriman passed away Monday, March 18, 2024, at his home. He worked as a carpenter his whole life. Fred loved going to yard sales, flea markets, and auctions.

He is preceded in death by his son: David Hill

Parents: Robert & Imogene Davis Hill.

Five brothers: Bobby, Billy, Richard, L.G., and Jack Hill

And two sisters: Velma Human and Elizabeth Burnette.

He is survived by three sons & daughters-in-law: Donald & Shelly Hill, Fred & Angie Hill, and Robert & Melody Hill.

Two daughters & sons-in-law: Deloris & Scott Carpenter and Amanda & David McNelley.

Four Brothers: Harvey “Spunky”, Jimmy, Otis, and Tim Hill.

Three sisters: Agnes Lewis, Patricia Summers, and Mary Ada Henderson.

Eleven grandchildren: Arnie, Johnny, Devin, Kerry, Casey, Zack, Sarah, Nathan, C.J., Hannah, and Brandy.

Five great-grandchildren.

Special friend and long-time, live-in companion: Dorthy “Dot” Davis.

As well as many nephews, nieces, cousins, and friends.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, March 20, 2024, from 5:00 to 7:00 PM at Davis Funeral Home in Harriman. Funeral services will be Thursday, March 21, 2024, at 11:00 AM in the chapel of Davis Funeral Home with Bro. Jeff Parrott officiating. Graveside services will follow in Piney Church Cemetery in Oakdale.

Davis Funeral Home, Harriman, is honored to serve the family of Mr. Fred Hill during this time.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...