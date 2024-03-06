Frankie Dean Cooper, Rocky Top

Well known as Dougan, Frankie Dean Cooper, age 55 of Rocky Top, Tennessee passed away peacefully on March 3, 2024. He was born March 27, 1968, in Anderson County, Tennessee to Bobby and Lula Mae Cooper. He enjoyed hanging with his sons, helping family and friends. His dad and kids were his world!

Dougan is preceded in death by his father, Bobby Ray Cooper, mother, Lula Mae Cooper, sisters: Ida and Connie McGhee, and brothers: Ronnie and Charles McGhee.

Survivors:

Girlfriend: Juanita Murray

Kids:          Dewight and David Cooper

Step Kids: Tyson, Peyton, Ryan, and Anita

Sisters:     Kathy and Bobby Braden

                 Jeannie and Mike Seiber

                  Lisa Cooper

                 Debbie Cooper

                 Barbara McGhee

                 Pat McGhee

                  Mary and Verlin Seiber

Brothers:   Starl and Julie Cooper

                  Robert and Sherry Cooper

                  Delford Cooper

                  Ray Cooper

                  David and Ruth McGhee

                  Jerry and Nancy McGhee

                   Delbert McGhee

And lots of nieces and nephews

Visitation: 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM, Thursday, March 7, 2024, at Hatmaker Funeral Home.

Funeral Service: 7:00 PM, Thursday, March 7, 2024, in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Kelvin Stokes officiating.

Family and Friends will meet at Hatmaker Funeral Home on Friday, March 8, 2024, at 10:15 AM to go in procession to the Circle Cemetery in Briceville for an 11:00 AM graveside service.

