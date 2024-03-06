Frankie Dean Cooper, Rocky Top

Well known as Dougan, Frankie Dean Cooper, age 55 of Rocky Top, Tennessee passed away peacefully on March 3, 2024. He was born March 27, 1968, in Anderson County, Tennessee to Bobby and Lula Mae Cooper. He enjoyed hanging with his sons, helping family and friends. His dad and kids were his world!
Dougan is preceded in death by his father, Bobby Ray Cooper, mother, Lula Mae Cooper, sisters: Ida and Connie McGhee, and brothers: Ronnie and Charles McGhee.
Survivors:
Girlfriend: Juanita Murray
Kids: Dewight and David Cooper
Step Kids: Tyson, Peyton, Ryan, and Anita
Sisters: Kathy and Bobby Braden
Jeannie and Mike Seiber
Lisa Cooper
Debbie Cooper
Barbara McGhee
Pat McGhee
Mary and Verlin Seiber
Brothers: Starl and Julie Cooper
Robert and Sherry Cooper
Delford Cooper
Ray Cooper
David and Ruth McGhee
Jerry and Nancy McGhee
Delbert McGhee
And lots of nieces and nephews
Visitation: 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM, Thursday, March 7, 2024, at Hatmaker Funeral Home.
Funeral Service: 7:00 PM, Thursday, March 7, 2024, in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Kelvin Stokes officiating.
Family and Friends will meet at Hatmaker Funeral Home on Friday, March 8, 2024, at 10:15 AM to go in procession to the Circle Cemetery in Briceville for an 11:00 AM graveside service.