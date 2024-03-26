Former Harriman Resident and World Renowned Fertility Doctor Sentenced in Wife’s Death

Dr. E. Scott Sills, a 1983 Harriman High Graduate, who was a world renowned fertility doctor, was convicted of strangling his wife and saying she had fallen down the stairs of their home in 2016.

A doctor from Southern California, convicted of strangling his wife and subsequently reporting to 911 that she had accidentally fallen down the stairs, was sentenced to 15 years to life in prison on Friday, according to the Orange County District Attorney’s Office.

E. Scott Sills, a fertility specialist, was found guilty of second-degree murder in December for the death of his wife, Susann Sills.

Sills’ defense attorney contended that Susann did indeed fall down the stairs at their San Clemente residence, suggesting that migraines and painkillers might have caused her disorientation.

However, prosecutors pointed to bloodstains on the bedroom wall and curtains, and a clump of her hair, as indicators of a struggle.

On the morning of November 16, 2016, Sills made a 911 call claiming his wife seemed to have taken a fall down the stairs, the district attorney’s office reported.

The evidence, however, indicated she had been strangled, said the prosecutors.

Sills was apprehended and indicted in 2019.

District Attorney Todd Spitzer stated, “Mr. Sills not only murdered his wife but also attempted to conceal his heinous act.”

The 15-year to life sentence handed down to Sills was the maximum for the conviction.

Sills graduated from Harriman High School in 1983, followed by Roane State Community College in 1985, before earning a degree from Vanderbilt University in 1987. Subsequently, Sills pursued medical studies at the University of Tennessee Medical School in Memphis.

