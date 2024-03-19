Former BBB-TV Game Analyst Named New Head Coach at Wartburg High School

Coach James “Hoot” Gibson has been appointed the 28th head coach for Wartburg Central High School’s 80th football team, marking a significant milestone in a career deeply rooted in both the history and future of Wartburg football. A proud alumnus of Wartburg Central High School (Class of 2006) and Bethel University, Coach Gibson’s journey from a distinguished player to a celebrated coach reflects his enduring dedication to the sport of football.

As a former player in the Bulldog Football Program, Gibson’s exceptional skills on the field earned him numerous honors, including All-East Tennessee, All-Tri County, All-Region, and All-County awards. These accolades were just the beginning of a career characterized by leadership, strategic insight, and a commitment to excellence.

Transitioning to coaching, Gibson’s impact was felt across several programs, including stints at Hickman County High School, Southern Tech, and Kentucky Christian University (KCU). His leadership was recognized on a national level when he was named the SCAC Conference Assistant Coach of the Year in 2012, a testament to his influence and effectiveness as a coach.

Coach Gibson’s career further distinguished itself when he was chosen to participate in the prestigious College Football Senior Bowl, highlighting his prowess in nurturing and leading elite athletes. His contributions to the sport were acknowledged again in 2013 when he was honored as an NAIA All-American Head Coach, solidifying his status as a significant figure in college football.

After his time at KCU, Coach Gibson lent his expertise to BBB TV Channel 12’s football Game of the Week broadcasts and last year served as an assistant coach at Wartburg, bringing his journey full circle. His coaching legacy is intertwined with that of his grandfather, Coach Jim “Hoot” Gibson, the 10th head football coach and who the practice field is named after at Wartburg Central High School, underscoring a family tradition of excellence in football coaching and mentorship at Wartburg.



Coach Gibson comes from a coaching family that starts with his Grandfather, Coach Jim “Hoot” Gibson. He was a head coach at both Coalfield and Wartburg, won a couple of state championships while at Loudon High School, and went to a couple of state championships at Kingston. The Coalfield vs. Wartburg Morgan County Rivialy and Loudon vs. Kingston riviraly is named in honor of Coach Jim Hoot Gibson and there is a traveling trophy.

