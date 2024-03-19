Former BBB-TV Game Analyst Named New Head Coach at Wartburg High School

Brad Jones 2 days ago Featured, Sports Leave a comment 55 Views

Coach James “Hoot” Gibson has been appointed the 28th head coach for Wartburg Central High School’s 80th football team, marking a significant milestone in a career deeply rooted in both the history and future of Wartburg football. A proud alumnus of Wartburg Central High School (Class of 2006) and Bethel University, Coach Gibson’s journey from a distinguished player to a celebrated coach reflects his enduring dedication to the sport of football.

As a former player in the Bulldog Football Program, Gibson’s exceptional skills on the field earned him numerous honors, including All-East Tennessee, All-Tri County, All-Region, and All-County awards. These accolades were just the beginning of a career characterized by leadership, strategic insight, and a commitment to excellence.

Transitioning to coaching, Gibson’s impact was felt across several programs, including stints at Hickman County High School, Southern Tech, and Kentucky Christian University (KCU). His leadership was recognized on a national level when he was named the SCAC Conference Assistant Coach of the Year in 2012, a testament to his influence and effectiveness as a coach.

Coach Gibson’s career further distinguished itself when he was chosen to participate in the prestigious College Football Senior Bowl, highlighting his prowess in nurturing and leading elite athletes. His contributions to the sport were acknowledged again in 2013 when he was honored as an NAIA All-American Head Coach, solidifying his status as a significant figure in college football.

After his time at KCU, Coach Gibson lent his expertise to BBB TV Channel 12’s football Game of the Week broadcasts and last year served as an assistant coach at Wartburg, bringing his journey full circle. His coaching legacy is intertwined with that of his grandfather, Coach Jim “Hoot” Gibson, the 10th head football coach and who the practice field is named after at Wartburg Central High School, underscoring a family tradition of excellence in football coaching and mentorship at Wartburg.

Coach Gibson comes from a coaching family that starts with his Grandfather, Coach Jim “Hoot” Gibson. He was a head coach at both Coalfield and Wartburg, won a couple of state championships while at Loudon High School, and went to a couple of state championships at Kingston. The Coalfield vs. Wartburg Morgan County Rivialy and Loudon vs. Kingston riviraly is named in honor of Coach Jim Hoot Gibson and there is a traveling trophy. 

Tags

About Brad Jones

Brad is the Owner/Operator of BBB TV 12, and has been with the company since August of 1996. Brad is a 1987 graduate of Coalfield High School and a 1995 graduate of the University of Tennessee College of Communications. He won the 1995 broadcast production student of the year award. Brad worked at Shop at Home, Inc. a home shopping network that was located in Knoxville, TN from 1993 - 1995 and then at Via TV (RSTV, Inc.) from 1995 - 1996. After some freelance work in Nashville, Brad joined the BBB Communications staff in August of 1996. A short stint at WVLT TV as a news photographer was in 2001, but he continued to work at BBB TV as well. Brad is married to Nicole Jenkins Jones, a 1990 graduate of Oak Ridge High School, who works at Oak Ridge Gastroenterology and Associates in Oak Ridge. They have 3 kids, Trevor Bogard, 27, Chandler 22, and Naomi 13. On December 12, 2013 they welcomed their first grandchild, Carter Ryan Bogard. Brad is also the assistant boys basketball coach at Coalfield High School for the past 11 years. In 2013-14 the Yellow Jackets won their first district title since 1991 and just the 4th in school history.

Check Also

Road work to begin on Melton Lake Drive next week

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (March 20, 2024) — Drivers who travel Melton Lake Drive can expect …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2024, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.