FBI Says Tennesseans Continue to Lose Money on Internet Scams

According to the FBI, Tennesseans lost over $161 million to internet scams last year. Residents of Tennessee filed more than 8,400 complaints about such scams, placing the state 21st in the nation for the total amount of money lost.

Additionally, the FBI noted that in 2023 there was an 18% increase in ransomware incidents across the country. Losses reported from ransomware surged by 74% from the previous year, climbing from $34.3 million to $59.6 million.

Nationwide in 2023, cybercriminals stole an estimated $12.5 billion. Individuals aged 30 to 49 were the most likely to report losses from investment fraud, while those over the age of 60 accounted for the majority of losses due to tech support scams.

Internet fraudsters swindled $4.4 billion from people aged 30 to 59. Meanwhile, those aged 60 and above were defrauded of $3.4 billion.

