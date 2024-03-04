Faye Collett Langley, Harriman

Faye Collett Langley, age 87, of Harriman, TN, passed peacefully February 29, 2024, from this life into the loving arms of her Lord to rejoin her parents, beloved grandson Matthew Rose, sons-in-law Christopher Kyker and Lyndell Rose, and special cousin Dennis Collett whom she missed very much. She was of the Christian Faith and enjoyed attending services at New Life Baptist Church in Harriman when she was able. Faye loved bowling with her senior friends at Oak Ridge Bowling Center. She was a past employee of Roane Hosiery Mill, Harriman Hospital, and the Harriman Holiday Inn, she served many years as office administrator of Roane Memorial Gardens and later retired after working 16 years as Secretary at Kyker Funeral Homes.

She was a loving mother to her two daughters Maria Freeman (Gary) and Julie Kyker Bartlett (Gerald), the best memaw to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren; Sarah Rose Lecomte (Tom), Kristen Kyker, Mitchell Kyker (Harli-Blaine), Alexis Brooke Rose, Cruze Matthew and Tinley Slade Lecomte, Christopher Stone and Karver James Kyker, Halle Ellis, Maverick Ferguson, granddaughter-in-law Whittney Rose Ellis, and special longtime friends.

Faye will be remembered for her strong faith, love for her family, selfless caring, giving spirit for others, and her infectious smile.

The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday, March 3, 2024, at the Kyker Funeral Home in Harriman. Following the visitation, family and friends will go in procession to Roane Memorial Gardens in Rockwood for a graveside service, Rev. Tommy Kilby Officiating. Memorial donations may be made to St. Judes Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...