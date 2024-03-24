Fatality Crash Investigation in Oak Ridge

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (March 23, 2024) – On Saturday, March 23, 2023, at approximately 6:13 p.m., a motorcycle traveling southbound on South Illinois Avenue (State Route 62) at the Bethel Valley Road overpass struck another vehicle and left the roadway. The motorcyclist died at the scene.

The Oak Ridge Police Department, Oak Ridge Fire Department, and Anderson County Emergency Medical Service responded to the scene. The Oak Ridge Public Works Department also responded to assist with scene cleanup.

The crash investigation is ongoing. Notification of next-of-kin is pending. No other information will be released at this time.

