Eunice Grey Langley Navas, 98, Wartburg

Eunice Grey Langley Navas, age 98, of Wartburg, TN passed away on Wednesday, March 20, 2024. She was born on August 3, 1925, in the Joyner Community near Wartburg. Eunice was faithful to her church, family, and many friends. She was a member of Liberty Baptist Church in Wartburg and was a member of the choir and WMU mission organization. Eunice enjoyed gospel singing, playing the piano, cooking, sewing, entertaining, and traveling.

Eunice was married to the late Phillip Navas of Honolulu, Hawaii. They enjoyed trips to Hawaii to see the state and to visit Phil’s mom and siblings.

She was employed as a medical X-ray technician in the medical department of the K-25 plant and later at Oak Ridge Hospital (MMC) for 30 years.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Phillip Navas, parents, James H. and Edith Barger Langley, brothers, Reece Langley and wife Gladys and Darrell Langley and wife Peggy, sister Alma Langley Jones and husband Raymond Jones.

She is survived by nieces, Myrna Jones Sayne, Lora Jones Fountain, and Marie Langley Smithers. Nephews, Murrell Jones, Wayne Langley, and Wendell Langley. Great nieces, Erin Sayne Young, Amy Smithers Powell, Emily Smithers Raulston, Molly Smithers Starbird, Carmen Jones Blanchard, Kylie Jones McCarter, and Crystal Fountain Garrett. Great Nephews, Lance Jones, Andrew Langley, Shawn Langley, Alex Fountain, and Dillon Fountain. Several great-great nieces and nephews and 1 great-great-great nephew. Eunice was especially proud of her namesake, Lily Grey Raulston, her great-great niece.

Pallbearers are Lance Jones, Andrew Langley, Dillon Fountain, Sam Young, Aaron Powell, and Steven Starbird. Honorary pallbearers are Shawn Langley and Alex Fountain.

The family would like to express our appreciation to Melissa Hickcox for her care and love for our Aunt Eunice.

The family will receive friends from 1:00 to 2:00 pm on Saturday afternoon, March 23, 2024, at Liberty Baptist Church in Wartburg. The funeral service will follow at 2:00 pm with the burial to follow in the Union Church cemetery in Joyner. Rev. Dale Simmons officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Liberty Baptist Church building fund.

Schubert Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

