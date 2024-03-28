Ernest Lee Mayton, Westel

Mr. Ernest Lee Mayton, 80, of Westel, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, March 26. 2024, at Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge. He was a member of the Free Pentecostal Church of Harriman. Ernest was a veteran of the United States Army.

He was preceded in death by two wives: Joyce Mayton and Tootsie Mayton.

One son: Gilbert Mayton.

His parents: Leonard and Laura Mayton.

Three brothers: Donald, Kenneth, and Jakie Mayton.

And two sisters: Barbara Ward, and Joyce Griffis.

He is survived by four daughters and two sons-in-law: Heather and John Gibson of Lenoir City, Amanda Bingham of Rockwood, Tammy Robinson also of Rockwood, and Gail and Jeff Cousino of Ohio.

Six sons and two daughters-in-law: Wooly and Angie “That Girl” Mayton of Lenoir City, Bobby and Kim Andrews of North Carolina, Ray Andrews of Harriman, Harold Andrews of Ohio, Tony Pratt of Georgia, and Donny Pratt of Texas.

One sister and brother-in-law: Gail and Junior York of Harriman.

His companion: Bobbie “Momma Bobbie” Mayton of Harriman.

A special great nephew: Jacob York “The Golden Child”, along with a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and other family, friends, and loved ones.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, March 28, 2024, from 5:00 to 7:00 P.M. at Davis Funeral Home in Harriman. Funeral services will be Friday, March 29, 2024, at 11:00 AM in the chapel of Davis Funeral Home with Bro. Junior York and Bro. James Pressley officiating. Interment will follow in Elverton Cemetery.

Davis Funeral Home, Harriman, is honored to serve the family of Mr. Ernest Lee Mayton.

