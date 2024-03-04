Edna Tedford, 70

Edna Tedford was born on May 9, 1953, in Oliver Springs, TN, and died on March 3, 2024.

She is preceded in death by her parents Fred and Pearl Woods, and brothers John, Lester, and James Woods.

Edna is survived by her husband of nearly 50 years, Randy Tedford; son Matthew Tedford and wife Amber, granddaughter Keira and grandson Paxton; son Bret Tedford, wife Sara, granddaughter Madeline (Tedford) Mutscher (Shaye), great-grandsons Cooper and Sawyer; grandson Tyler Green; granddaughters Chloe Green, Anna and Lily Tedford; brothers Wayne (Sue) Woods, Danny (Billie) Woods; sisters Bobbie (James) Stokes, Susie Woods, Novella (Jerry) Hazelwood and Betty (Curtis) Adkins and numerous nephews, nieces, and cousins.

Edna was a woman of strong Christian faith and was a long-time, dedicated member of Calvary Baptist Church in Oak Ridge. There she served in the Children’s Nursery for many years.

Per her request, her remains will be cremated and there will be no funeral service.

A celebration of life is under consideration at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, consider making a donation to Calvary Baptist Church, 163 N. Jefferson Circle, Oak Ridge, TN 37830, or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...