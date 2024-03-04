Early Morning Police Pursuit Ends in Oak Ridge

Brad Jones

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office successfully apprehended two suspects early Monday morning (3-4-24) after they led deputies on a high-speed pursuit through Oak Ridge.

Devon Pride, 23, N. Main St. Clinton, and Destiny F. Simonds, 24, S. Fowler St. Clinton, were both arrested after they attempted to evade sheriff’s deputies.

The incident started when patrol deputies were dispatched to the Marathon Gas station located at 1974 Oak Ridge Highway, just outside of Oak Ridge. At approximately 6:40 am, a gas station employee called the county E-911 Communications Center and told dispatchers she saw a man at the gas pumps putting on a ski mask. When deputies arrived on the scene, they saw the man in a ski mask who then entered a white 2013 Chrysler sedan and fled the scene. Deputies pursued the suspects through parts of Laurel Road, Oliver Springs Highway, and Oak Ridge Highway, through Oak Ridge, and were successful in stopping the car near Southwood Lane. A firearm and items believed to be drugs were found in the vehicle.

PRIDE, DEVIN S.

Age: 23
Race/Sex: W/M
Intake Date: 3/4/24 at 7:30AM
City: Clinton
Arrested by: Anderson County Sheriff
Arrested by: Dakota Williams

ChargeBond
VIOLATION IMPLIED CONSENT LAW0
DRIVING UNDER INFLUENCE (DUI)0
RESISTING ARREST0
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT0
SIMPLE POSSESSION OR CASUAL EXCHANGE0
MFG/DEL/SALE/POSS CONT SUBSTANCE0
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA0
VIOLATION LIGHT LAW0
VIOLATION REGISTRATION LAW0
FAILURE TO PROVIDE PROOF OF INSURANCE0
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN SINGLE LANE0
DUE CARE0
RECKLESS DRIVING0
FAILURE TO OBEY TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE0
SPEEDING0
EVADING ARREST0
ROBBERY0
CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY0

SIMONDS, DESTINY F

Age: 24
Race/Sex: W/F
Intake Date: 3/4/24 at 7:30AM
City: Clinton
Arrested by Department: Anderson County Sheriff
Arrested by Officer: Dakota Williams

ChargeBond
SIMPLE POSSESSION OR CASUAL EXCHANGE0
EVADING ARREST0
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA0
MFG/DEL/SALE/POSS CONT SUBSTANCE0
ROBBERY0
CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY0

Both suspects were transported to the Anderson County Jail in Clinton where they are currently being held. The investigation is continuing.

Sheriff Russell Barker commended the diligent work of law enforcement officers in preventing a potentially dangerous situation. The public is encouraged to report any suspicious activity to assist in maintaining the safety of our community.

