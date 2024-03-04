Early Morning Police Pursuit Ends in Oak Ridge

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office successfully apprehended two suspects early Monday morning (3-4-24) after they led deputies on a high-speed pursuit through Oak Ridge.

Devon Pride, 23, N. Main St. Clinton, and Destiny F. Simonds, 24, S. Fowler St. Clinton, were both arrested after they attempted to evade sheriff’s deputies.

The incident started when patrol deputies were dispatched to the Marathon Gas station located at 1974 Oak Ridge Highway, just outside of Oak Ridge. At approximately 6:40 am, a gas station employee called the county E-911 Communications Center and told dispatchers she saw a man at the gas pumps putting on a ski mask. When deputies arrived on the scene, they saw the man in a ski mask who then entered a white 2013 Chrysler sedan and fled the scene. Deputies pursued the suspects through parts of Laurel Road, Oliver Springs Highway, and Oak Ridge Highway, through Oak Ridge, and were successful in stopping the car near Southwood Lane. A firearm and items believed to be drugs were found in the vehicle.

Both suspects were transported to the Anderson County Jail in Clinton where they are currently being held. The investigation is continuing.

Sheriff Russell Barker commended the diligent work of law enforcement officers in preventing a potentially dangerous situation. The public is encouraged to report any suspicious activity to assist in maintaining the safety of our community.

