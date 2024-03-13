Earl Edgar Childress, Kingston

Mr. Earl Edgar Childress, age 90, a resident of Kingston, Tennessee passed away on Friday, March 8, 2024, in Taylor, Michigan. Earl retired from Tidi Waste Systems as a Truck Mechanic in Morristown, TN. He was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather.

He was preceded in death by: Parents: Marion and Minnie Childress; First Wife: Sue Ella; Second Wife: Glady’s Ruth; Infant Son; Johnny Ray Childress.

Survivors include:

Daughters: Carol (Bill) Mulvin; Barbara (Glen) Wedlick

Sons: Dan (Lisa) Childress; Jack Childress; James (Dawn) Childress

Seventeen Grandchildren, Thirty-four Great-Grandchildren, and Two Great-Great-Grandchildren.

The family will receive friends on Friday, March 15, 2024, from 10:00-11:00 am ET at Evans Mortuary in Rockwood. Funeral service will follow at 11:00 am with Rev. Jeff Broyles officiating. Graveside and interment service will follow in the Woodhaven Memorial Gardens in Powell, TN, after the service at approximately 1:00 pm ET. Evans Mortuary of Rockwood, Tennessee is serving the family of Mr. Earl Edgar Childress.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...