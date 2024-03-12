Douglas “Doug” Lyle Nealon, Rockwood

Mr. Douglas “Doug” Lyle Nealon, age 57, of Rockwood, Tennessee went to be with his Lord and Savior on the morning of Saturday, March 9, 2024. He was born on June 16, 1966. Doug was a beloved husband, and father, and will be deeply missed by his family. Doug was an avid outdoorsman and spent most of his free time fishing or in the woods hunting. He always enjoyed sharing stories about his outdoor adventures.

Doug was preceded in death by his grandparents: James Houston and Novalee Nealon, Luther and Jesse Baird; Father: Lyle Nealon; Daughter: Rita Lynn Nealon; Son-in-law: Jake Sexton; and Brother-in-law: Jason Oran.

Doug is survived by:

Beloved Wife

Of 36 years: Angela Nealon, who cared for him faithfully during his

illness

Children: Mary Ann Sexton; Jospeh (Montana) Nealon

Mother: Iretta Nealon

Brother: Bradley (Ramona) Nealon

Sister: Cheryl Oran

In-Laws: Charles and Mary Maxwell

Sister-in-law: Vicky (Donnie) Albertson

And many special nephews and nieces.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, March 13, 2024, at Mount Vernal Missionary Baptist Church (Mt Vernal Baptist Church Rd., Rockwood, TN 37854) from 5:00 p.m.- 7:00 pm. ET, service to follow with Rev. Derrick Stewart and Rev. Wayne Nelson Officiating. A graveside service will be held Thursday, March 14, 2024, in Mount Vernal Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery at 11:00 a.m. ET. Evans Mortuary of Rockwood, Tennessee is serving the family of Mr. Douglas “Doug” Lyle Nealon.

