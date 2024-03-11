Doug Moore, Roane County

Doug Moore age 66 of Roane County passed away Tuesday, February 20, 2024, at the University of Tennessee Medical Center. He enjoyed his job at McDonald’s in Kingston and loved all of his co-workers. Doug loved his family and also enjoyed deer hunting. Doug had a great sense of humor and a laugh that was will never be forgotten.

Preceded in death by his parents John and Maxine Russell Moore, sister Kathy, and brother Danny.

Survivors include his brothers and sisters-in-law:

Thurman and Ellie Moore,

Nolan Moore,

Dean and Robin Moore,

Ralph Moore,

Lonnie and Tammy Moore,

Darrell Moore,

Curt Moore,

Lee and Sheryl Moore,

Sister and brother-in-law: Shelby and Reggie Casaus,

and many nieces, nephews, and friends.

Celebration of Life 2:00 pm Saturday, March 16, 2024, at the Lee Village Baptist Church. Kyker Funeral Home of Harriman is serving the Moore Family.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...