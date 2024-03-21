Dorothy Lucille Adkins, Deer Lodge

Dorothy Lucille Adkins, age 76 of Deer Lodge left this earthly home to be united with her Lord and Savior on March 19, 2024. She passed away at her home surrounded by her children, grandchildren, and friends.

Dorothy or Nana as most everyone knew her by lived her life for her precious grand and great-grandchildren and to take care of others. She loved to can food so she could give to others so no one would ever be hungry.

She is preceded in death by her parents Harry Clyde and Bessie Slaven Hammond; one sister Winnie Christene Hammond; father and mother-in-law Luther & Ruth Adkins; husband of 50 years JL Adkins and precious grandson Isaac Lance Human and great grandson Dalton Van Daugherty.

She is survived by her 5 dear children and spouses Greg & Charlene Adkins of Crossville, Connie & Mike Hawn of Deer Lodge, Michial & Susan Adkins of Corryton, Jerry & Vickie Adkins of Deer Lodge, and Denise & Jonathan Human of Deer Lodge; grandchildren Jason & Amber Kirkland of Crossville, Jennifer & Harley Clark of Crossville, Greg Adkins II. & friend Amanda of Hermitage, Derek Hawn & friend Shelby of Coalfield, Ryan Hawn & friend Kristie of Deer Lodge, Keisha & Dustin Daugherty of Sunbright, Preston & Abby Adkins of Jamestown, Madelyn, Lydia & Ben Adkins of Corryton, Elijah & friend Abby, Whitley & Davinity Human of Deer Lodge; 13 great-grandchildren. Also surviving are her brothers John & Gail Hammond Sr.; sister Wanda Adkins of Chestnut Ridge Community and special sister-in-law Norma Clark of Pawleys Island, South Carolina and special friend and sister-in-Christ Janet Aulidge.

Dorothy loved everyone she met and would do anything for anyone. Her heart held unmeasurable love. She will be sorely missed by all, but especially her 5 children.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, March 23, 2024, at Schubert Funeral Home in Wartburg from 5:00-8:00 p.m. Funeral services will be Sunday at 3:00 p.m. at Schubert Funeral Home in Wartburg with Rev. Bill Durham and Rev. Preston Adkins officiating. Interment to follow in the Mt. Hope Cemetery in Deer Lodge.

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Dorothy Lucille Adkins.

