Dorothy Ann Rose, Wartburg

Dorothy Ann Rose, age 81, of Wartburg, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, March 6, 2024, surrounded by her family after a lengthy illness. She was born November 30, 1942, and raised in Rossville, Georgia. A member of Meadowview Baptist Church.

She was a beloved wife, mother, Mamaw, sister, neighbor, and friend to many. She enjoyed having beautiful flowers, gardening, reading books, riding horses, raising dogs and birds, and spending time with friends and family. She will be greatly missed but there is comfort in knowing that she is no longer suffering.

She is preceded in death by her parents Bud and Dot Gregg. Her in-laws Ben and Kathaleen Rose. Her sons Jerry Rose and Donald Gregg. Sister Jo Stephens, brother-in-law Fred Rose. Grandsons Brain Nelson and Bradley Heidle, granddaughter Tanya Human.

She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Eugene. Daughters Wanda Kennedy, Tammie (Tim) Willis, Karen Vespie, Patty Nance, Melissa Wyatt. Grandchildren Stephanie (Travis) Hamby, Nathan Nelson, Brittany (Stephen) Redmon, Mary Willis, Joe (Lynsey) Willis, Sami Willis, Joshua (Anitra) Dukes, Natasha Nance, Cory Rose, Ben Rose, Cody Wyatt, Heath (Diana) Gregg, and Miranda (Timmy) Thompson. Great-grandchildren Brian and Wyatt Hamby, Emma Nelson, Elijah Ruppe, Emma, Ella, and Ethan Redmon, Brock and Mariah Heidle, Khloe Sexton, Kynlee and Timber Willis, Jedediah and Elliot Caroll, Hugh and Everette Daugherty, Emerald Rose. La’Daizeah Digiaimo, Tayvian Hampton, Desmond Burney, Deesha Burney. Brothers Jim “Buddy” Gregg of Jasper, Tennessee, Don (Amy) Gregg of Mathews, Alabama, sister-in-laws Elaine Rose, and Darce Kethrer.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, March 9, 2024, at Meadowview Baptist Church from 12:00-2:00 p.m. with the funeral to follow at 2:00 p.m. with Rev. Ralph Nance and Rev. Randall Landrum officiating. Interment will follow in the Morgan Memorial Gardens in Wartburg.

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Dorothy Ann Rose.

