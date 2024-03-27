Our beloved husband, father, and grandpa Donald Ray Leach (88) went to be with the Lord on Friday, March 22, 2024, at Methodist Medical Center. His faith was strong and the seeds had been planted then watered many years ago. His salvation was always something he wanted to share with others. One could easily say he loved Jesus and fishing. He could fish and talk about the love of Jesus, all while pulling in those smallmouth bass and crappie.

He was born on January 18, 1936, in a small town in the Appalachian Mountains called Totz, Kentucky, nestled in Harlan County. His late parents were Elbert James Leach and Ura Pauline Shumate Leach. Don was destined to learn about hard labor and a tough work ethic. He worked hard all through his life.

When he was 18 he joined the United States Army and served during the Korean War. He was Honorably Discharged after his tour of duty with the H/H Co 11th Armed Cav Regt.

The two people that blessed him to marry his bride Margaret, also preceded him in death and they were Walter and Laura Byrge Bunch from New River (Rosedale Community – Devonia), Tennessee.

Also, preceding him in death was his only sister Gail Leach Hall, and her husband Joe; brothers and sisters-in-law preceding him in death were J.C. Leach (Laura Jane), David W. Leach (Kazuko [Kosco]), Charles Leach, Jr Leach (Lucille), Larry Leach, Ted Leach (Linda), and Jerry Wayne Leach (Cheryl Marie).

Don is survived by his loving wife Margaret Bunch Leach of over 60 years. Daughters and sons-in-law are Sheila Roberts Naugle (Dave), Teresa Leach Ray (James Anthony), Glenda Roberts Mensing, and Brenda Roberts Reynolds (Don). Grandchildren are Christin Ray, Craig Ray, Dana Naugle, Daniel Naugle, Jon Reynolds (Brittany,) Vincent Mensing, and Amanda Reynolds Hernandez-Casiano (Gumaro). Great-Grandchildren include: Alannah Ray; Danika and Camden Jones; Austin and Azalea Naugle; Griffin Reynolds; Isaac Pegish, Marcos, and Gabriela Hernandez-Casiano.

He has two brothers that survive him and they are Benny Joe Leach from Jellico, Tennesee; and Jimmy Leach and wife Brenda from Rocky Top, Tennessee. He has one surviving brother-in-law Carlos W. Bunch and wife Peggy of Kingston, Tennessee. Surviving sisters-in-law are Caroline Leach and Gracie Leach, Omer Carroll Bunch, and Freida M. Bunch both of Oliver Springs, Tennessee.

Don had many nephews and nieces that were part of his life, along with church friends and fishing buddies that will miss him dearly.

We want to give heartfelt thanks to some very special friends that went above and beyond what could be expected when this family needed some extra helping hands: Lorraine Loy, Mike Darnell, Arlene Slack, Dianna, and Mike Allen. When immediate family could not help – you stepped up and gave of yourselves unselfishly.

Please leave the family a favorite work, fishing, or church story on the Memory Wall — since they will be honoring Don’s request for cremation and a simple private graveside burial of his ashes at a later date at the Phillips Cemetery in the Rosedale Community of Devonia, Tennessee.

Premier Sharp Funeral Home in Oliver Springs, TN is honored to serve the Leach family. A message of condolence may be left for the family at www.sharpfh.com

