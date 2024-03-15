Dennis Scott Cornett, Clinton

Dennis Scott Cornett, age 54, of Clinton, was born May 24, 1969, in Portsmouth, VA. He left the loving care of his mother and went to be with the Lord on March 13, 2024, after a very long battle with cancer.

Dennis was a loving son, brother, and uncle. He was affectionally called “Uncle Denny” by his niece and nephews and “Little Denny” or “Brother” by other family members.

His sly smile, mischievous wink, and jovial laugh are characteristics that will never be forgotten. As well as his “Jajajaja”! If you know, you know.

He was a man of fashion and pedicures. He was a “spiffy” dresser and enjoyed getting pedicures with Leah and Hannah after a stop at Starbucks.

Dennis loved his family more than anything. The last words to his mom were, “I love you so much!” Her selfless, unconditional love and care for him throughout his illness could only be surpassed by the Good Lord Himself! His second love would be fishing. Any time he had the chance he would hit the water. He and Taylor spent many nights fishing together. Sometimes they would try to beat the other one to the “secret fishing spot” that his dad/pap had showed them. He also liked playing golf with his friends and watching UT sports. He and Deanna would watch the men’s basketball games together or chat during them. If he was the ref, we would have never lost a game. If you knew Dennis, then you know that he loved food. He enjoyed taking Wes and Trevor out to eat, and boy did they eat! But he always saved room for sweets. During the past several years he enjoyed helping his dad in the greenhouse and garden, taking pride in the harvest. That was a chore he didn’t like as a child.

Dennis was preceded in death by his grandparents: Harrison and Ora Mae Cornett of Kentucky and by Kermit and Ella Jane Wilder of Kentucky.

He is also preceded in death by his faithful dog, Charlie.

He is survived by his loving parents Dennis and Peggy Cornett of Clinton.

His sister, Deanna Fugate Blackburn, and husband Neil of Clinton.

His niece:

Leah Fugate Green and husband Andrew and children: Willow, Zane, Wylie, and Ryanne of Clinton.

And nephews:

Taylor Fugate and fiancé Hannah Stiles and baby Everleigh of Clinton.

Trevor Blackburn of Clinton.

Corey Blackburn and children: Naomi, Jackson, and Brysonn of Oliver Springs.

Additional family members include:

A brother, Wesley Wilder and wife Susan and daughter Luna of North Carolina.

Dawn Middleton and husband Booch and children Sophia and Rhett of Kentucky.

Millie Earles and husband James and children: Haylie, Alexis, and Zoey of Knoxville.

Jennifer Cornett of Knoxville.

And a special “little buddy” whom he loved dearly.

Survivors also include loving aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Dennis was a graduate of Mt. Pisgah Christian Academy. After graduating he worked for Powell Clinch Utilities, and later became self-employed.

Dennis professed his salvation in Christ and was a member of First Dutch Valley Baptist Church.

Pallbearers: James Woods, Taylor Fugate, Trevor Blackburn, Wesley Wilder, Neil Blackburn, and Andrew Green with special attendants Willow and Zane.

The family would like to send a special thanks to Tennessee Cancer Center for the kindness and loving care they had given Dennis during his long battle with Multiple Myeloma. Dr. Schumaker, James, and Beth hold a special place in our hearts.

We would also like to thank the employees of Covenant Hospice for their care and compassion.

The family requests that in lieu of flowers, please donate to your favorite Christian charity or church.

A visitation will be held on Saturday, March 16, 2024, at Premier Sharp Funeral Home from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM with Bro. Jeff Parrott and Bro. Gene Roach officiating. A graveside service will be held following the funeral service at First Dutch Valley Baptist Church.

Premier Sharp Funeral Home is honored to serve the Cornett family.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...