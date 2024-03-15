Dalton Carl Hill, Westel

Mr. Dalton Carl Hill, age 88, of Westel, Tennessee passed away on March 12, 2024. Carl was born November 7, 1935, in Santa Fe, Tennessee and voluntarily enrolled into military service after graduation. He was a veteran of the United States Navy with four years of active service as the payroll clerk on the Pacific ammunition ship USS Chara, and four years of reserve service in Corpus Christi, Texas. After being honorably discharged, Carl became an accomplished entrepreneur, owning and selling a variety of different businesses in Kentucky and Tennessee, before ultimately retiring as a manager of Kings True Value Hardware in Crossville, Tennessee. Even after retirement, Carl didn’t slow down, but with his best friend Spencer Whalen, provided professional home repair, maintenance, and improvement services. He was an avid waterskier, amazing cook, masterful repairman, impressive green-thumb, and the kindest soul who enjoyed hunting, fishing, beekeeping, action movies, music, trying new foods, and caring for his family. He will be forever loved and missed.

Carl is preceded in death by his parents, Malvin and Jewel Hill, and his sister and brother-in-law, Doris and Sam Caperton.

He is survived by his two sons, David Hill (and his husband, Tristan Bond) and Brandon Hill (and his wife, Tara); his two grandchildren, Andrew Hill and Allison Kirk (and her husband, Anthony); his nephew, Zachary Caperton (and his wife, Betsy); and his niece Sherry Rammanathan (and her husband, Venu).

The family will have a memorial visitation on Sunday, March 17, 2024, from 3 pm-5 pm EST in the chapel of Evans Mortuary. Military honors will be provided by the United States Navy and Roane County Honor Guard. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Dalton Carl Hill.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...