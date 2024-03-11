Crystal Michelle (Hensley) Jolley, 39

Crystal Michelle (Hensley) Jolley, age 39, our sweet “Sissy” went to be with the Lord on March 8, 2024. Born August 30, 1984, in Harriman, Tennessee, She is preceded in death by her cousin Jerrod Daniels, brother-in-law Tommy Pass, maternal grandparents Claude Daniels and Anna Maryland Daniels.



She is survived by her eternal soul mate Christopher Jolley,

Mom Ann Claudette Stone and Dad Lesley William Stone,

Sisters Natasha Ann Hensley brother-in-law Robert Cadwallader,

Beckah Lee Pass,

Brother Michael Shane Hensley sister-in-law Stacey,

Nieces and nephews Robbie, Katie, Seth, Makalee, Isaiah, Tyler Dill, Elias, Wesley, Haley, Payge, and Gauge,

Uncles Jody Daniels,

James Daniels,

Johnny Treadway and Aunt Marilyn,

Cousins Brian, Christina, Billy Ray, Angie and J.T.,

Kentucky Family – Collins Family and many other family and friends. Heartfelt Thank You for all the Prayers and Love to our Family.

In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution to: Turner Syndrome Society of the United States, 11250 West Road, Suite G Houston, TX USA. Kyker Funeral Home of Harriman is serving the Hensley – Jolley Family.

