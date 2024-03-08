Crossville Pursuit Caught on Camera

The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office released a report this morning of a high-speed vehicle pursuit late yesterday afternoon.

Before the pursuit started, several citizens called dispatch and reported that 43-year-old Adam Rhea Berrier of Crossville was stopped on South Main Street screaming at several individuals. They witnessed Berrier drive all over the road, nearly causing several accidents.

A deputy saw Berrier in a silver-colored minivan traveling at an extremely high speed on Lantana Road. The officer attempted to stop him.

The arrest report states Berrier increased his speed to 80 miles an hour, driving in the wrong lane and running other motorists off the road. Berrier attempted to make an evasive maneuver by locking up his brakes and turning onto Lantana Drive. He turned around and got on Lantana Road, heading towards Miller Bypass at 90 miles an hour.

Video courtesy of Amy Kubas Woody, shot by Ace Woody.

Deputies deployed spike strips to stop Berrier. Officers say Berrier drove more erratically and flipped his middle finger toward officers several times. Berrier ran over the spike strips. The passenger side tires started to go flat. Officers used a second set of spike strips contacting the driver’s side tires. Berrier swerved at law enforcement vehicles, striking three patrol cars.

At this point, around a dozen law enforcement vehicles involving the Crossville Police Department and Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office were engaged in the chase with Berrier. The pursuit ended at the corner of Miller Bypass and Lantana Road when officers boxed in his vehicle against a pole. Law enforcement smelled a strong odor of alcohol coming from Berrier. He was treated at the scene for injuries and taken to jail.

Berrier was arrested for aggravated assault, felony reckless endangerment with a vehicle, DUI, evading arrest, driving on a revoked or suspended license, and resisting arrest.

He will appear on the charges in Cumberland County General Sessions Court on March 25, 2024.

