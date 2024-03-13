Community Invited to Brown Bag Lunch with the Legislators

Brad Jones 4 hours ago Featured, News Leave a comment 5 Views

The League of Women Voters of Oak Ridge will host a Brown Bag Lunch with the Legislators on Friday, March 15 at 12:00 p.m. in the Oak Ridge Public Library Auditorium located at 1401 Oak Ridge Turnpike.

Because the Legislature moved their starting time one hour earlier, it is no longer possible for our Legislators to meet at 7:30 a.m. for Breakfast with the Legislators and still get to Nashville on time. Hence, having worked with each of their offices, we have agreed to move the League dialog with the Legislators to Noon on a Friday. This is a Brown Bag Luncheon in which attendees can bring their lunch if they wish.

Lieutenant Governor Randy McNally, Senator Ken Yager and Representatives John Ragan and Monty Fritz have been invited to bring us up to date on what’s happening in the Tennessee Legislature. Members of the audience may ask questions and give opinions. The public is encouraged to attend.

The popular community event not only offers firsthand information on upcoming legislation and House and Senate committee activities, but it prompts dialogue among legislators and citizens and provides a great networking opportunity for members of the community.

If the Oak Ridge schools are closed due to inclement weather, Brown Bag Lunch with the Legislators will be canceled.

For additional information call Dan Robbins at 865-250-9177.

League members and nonmembers alike are welcome to attend this informative presentation. The League of Women Voters of Oak Ridge is a nonpartisan political organization for men and women. It encourages informed and active participation in government, works to increase understanding of major public policy issues, and influences public policy through education and advocacy.

Tags

About Brad Jones

Brad is the Owner/Operator of BBB TV 12, and has been with the company since August of 1996. Brad is a 1987 graduate of Coalfield High School and a 1995 graduate of the University of Tennessee College of Communications. He won the 1995 broadcast production student of the year award. Brad worked at Shop at Home, Inc. a home shopping network that was located in Knoxville, TN from 1993 - 1995 and then at Via TV (RSTV, Inc.) from 1995 - 1996. After some freelance work in Nashville, Brad joined the BBB Communications staff in August of 1996. A short stint at WVLT TV as a news photographer was in 2001, but he continued to work at BBB TV as well. Brad is married to Nicole Jenkins Jones, a 1990 graduate of Oak Ridge High School, who works at Oak Ridge Gastroenterology and Associates in Oak Ridge. They have 3 kids, Trevor Bogard, 27, Chandler 22, and Naomi 13. On December 12, 2013 they welcomed their first grandchild, Carter Ryan Bogard. Brad is also the assistant boys basketball coach at Coalfield High School for the past 11 years. In 2013-14 the Yellow Jackets won their first district title since 1991 and just the 4th in school history.

Check Also

Bill to End Tennessee Grocery Tax Advances in General Assembly

Tennessee is one step closer to potentially ending its grocery tax as the bill advances. …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2024, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.