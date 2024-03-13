Community Invited to Brown Bag Lunch with the Legislators

The League of Women Voters of Oak Ridge will host a Brown Bag Lunch with the Legislators on Friday, March 15 at 12:00 p.m. in the Oak Ridge Public Library Auditorium located at 1401 Oak Ridge Turnpike.

Because the Legislature moved their starting time one hour earlier, it is no longer possible for our Legislators to meet at 7:30 a.m. for Breakfast with the Legislators and still get to Nashville on time. Hence, having worked with each of their offices, we have agreed to move the League dialog with the Legislators to Noon on a Friday. This is a Brown Bag Luncheon in which attendees can bring their lunch if they wish.

Lieutenant Governor Randy McNally, Senator Ken Yager and Representatives John Ragan and Monty Fritz have been invited to bring us up to date on what’s happening in the Tennessee Legislature. Members of the audience may ask questions and give opinions. The public is encouraged to attend.

The popular community event not only offers firsthand information on upcoming legislation and House and Senate committee activities, but it prompts dialogue among legislators and citizens and provides a great networking opportunity for members of the community.

If the Oak Ridge schools are closed due to inclement weather, Brown Bag Lunch with the Legislators will be canceled.

For additional information call Dan Robbins at 865-250-9177.

League members and nonmembers alike are welcome to attend this informative presentation. The League of Women Voters of Oak Ridge is a nonpartisan political organization for men and women. It encourages informed and active participation in government, works to increase understanding of major public policy issues, and influences public policy through education and advocacy.

