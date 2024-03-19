Coalfield Names Wright as Next Girls Basketball Coach

On Monday, Coalfield High named Josh Wright as the next Head Coach of the Lady Jackets basketball team.

Wright is a 1999 Coalfield graduate and a member of the 1998 State Championship baseball team. Wright played all three sports at Coalfield and won numerous awards.

Wright becomes the 10th girls coach since 1970.

Coach Wright has coached as an assistant in football for both Coalfield Middle School and High School and has coached AAU for several years.

Coach Ronnie Wilson talks with his players just before a game. Photo by Cathy Bird

Wright will replace Coach Ronnie Wilson who stepped down at the end of the season after coaching the past four seasons. Wilson was the former Morgan County Schools Director as well. Wilson coached boys’ basketball in 1990-91 and 2002-07. Wilson led the Coalfield girls to a Region 2A Championship and sectional berth in 2022 with a record of 25-7. He also won a District boys championship in 1991. He retires with 147 career victories (62 with girls and 85 with boys).

