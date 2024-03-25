Cleo M. Potter Jr, Lancing

Mr. Cleo M. Potter, Jr., age 77 of Lancing, passed away Thursday, March 21, 2024, at his home after a short battle with cancer. He was born May 6, 1946, in Indianapolis, IN to the late Cleo M. and Marjorie McGhee Potter.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by one son: Brent Michael Potter.

His grandparents: Luther and Lavernia Potter.

Brother and sister-in-law: C.L. and Nancy Potter.

Brother: Roger S. Potter.

Sister and brothers-in-law: Emily Keeney George Austin and J.D. Keeney.

He leaves behind his loving wife of 50 years: Rebecca Davis Potter.

Three sons and two daughters-in-law: Bryon and Pam Potter, Bradley Potter, Brandon J., and Ellen Potter.

Three daughters and one son-in-law: Brandi R. and Michael Welch, Breanna M. Potter, and Julie Hawn.

His sister-in-law: Phyllis Potter.

His grandchildren: Brandon, Michael, Dakota, Haley, and her husband Matthew, Kaitlyn, Angel, Cody, Ayden, and Jade.

Two great-grandchildren: Greyson and Mckinlee Brooke.

A special friend: Wayne Kasson.

Along with a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. He never met a stranger; everyone became his friend.

The family will receive friends on Sunday, March 24, 2024, at Davis Funeral Home, Wartburg from 2:00 to 4:00 PM. Funeral services will follow at 4:00 PM with Bro. John Bonham officiating. Graveside services will be private.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.davisfuneralhomes.com.

Davis Funeral Home, Wartburg is honored to serve the family of Mr. Cleo M. Potter.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...