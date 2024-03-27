City of Oak Ridge Youth Advisory Board to host ‘Art-in-the-Park’ event this weekend

Brad Jones

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (March 27, 2024) – The City of Oak Ridge Youth Advisory Board (YAB) will be hosting the first ‘Art-in-the-Park’ event, Saturday, March 30, 2024, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Bissell Park Amphitheater Pavilion.

The event will feature local artists, interactive art displays and crafts, face painting, refreshments, and local musician performances.

‘Art-in-the-Park’ is a free, community event focused on raising awareness for the importance of art in our community and will have an emphasis on children’s art activities as March is the Council for Art Education’s Youth Art Month.

For more information, please contact Dave Anderson, Recreation Manager and Liaison for the Youth Advisory Board, at (865) 414-4692, or visit the City’s website at OakRidgeTN.gov.

About the Youth Advisory Board: The City of Oak Ridge Youth Advisory Board (YAB) serves as a liaison between the Oak Ridge City Council and the youth of the community on matters affecting youth. The purpose of the Board is to assist in minimizing community problems relating to youth and to encourage positive growth and development of youth by involving them in healthy, enlightening, empowering, social, cultural, and recreational activities that shall be drug- and alcohol-free.

