City of Oak Ridge Releases 26th Annual Water Quality Report

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. – The 26th annual water quality report is now available for viewing on the City of Oak Ridge website. Also known as the Consumer Confidence Report, it was mandated by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency in 1998 as an amendment to the Safe Drinking Water Act. The report, which contains information on the quality of the drinking water delivered by the city to the water customers as well as characterizing the risks from exposure to contaminants, again shows that Oak Ridger’s have excellent drinking water. The city’s report indicates that Oak Ridge water was in compliance in all respects with state and federal drinking water requirements.

The state rule requires every municipality with a population of more than 10,000 people to produce such a report by July 1 of each year and make it available to each customer served by the city’s water system. Paper copies of the water quality report are available by calling (865) 425-1600.

