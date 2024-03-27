Christopher “Chris” Paul Aslinger, 47

Christopher “Chris” Paul Aslinger, age 47 passed away suddenly on Friday, March 22, 2024. He was born March 3, 1977, to Robert and Thelma Aslinger.

He is preceded in death by his father, Robert Aslinger; and his grandson Lincoln Aslinger.

He is survived by his mother Thelma Aslinger; his children Christopher and wife Mattie, Danielle (Dalton), Tyler (Ericka); his grandchildren Charlee, Asher, and a grandson on the way; his loving girlfriend Niki (Tyler, Sierra, Ava, Stella); his sisters Robin and husband Jeff, Gail; a host of nieces and nephews; brother-in-law Mark Lively and four-legged son Gunner; special friends Greg and Donna, Max and Cristy.

Chris was born and raised in Windrock, where he spent most of his life. His time was spent on the mountain with friends and family and in his garage with all of his projects.

He dedicated his time to his work and family, especially his children and grandchildren. He was an amazing man, father and grandfather.

He learned to operate equipment at an early age. He went on to work as a heavy equipment operator for over 20 years. He had a wealth of knowledge when it came to his profession, he was one of the best there was.

He always taught us to stand tall, be proud, and know ourselves in all situations and supported us throughout the many accomplishments and difficulties of our lives. When he wasn’t working you could find him with his friends and family, working on anything that would fit in his garage, or riding motorcycles.

Visitation will be on Friday, March 29, 2024, from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM. A Memorial Service will be held at 7:00 PM with Pastor Wayne Morgan officiating.

Premier Sharp Funeral Home is honored to serve the Aslinger family.

