Cecil Mae Nance, Rocky Top

Cecil Mae Nance age 84 of Rocky Top, Tennessee passed away on Tuesday, March 12, 2024, at the North Knoxville Medical Center in Powell, TN. Cecil was born on July 18, 1939, to the late Walter Ogle and Sarah Sharp.

She is preceded in death by her parents and Husband Robert Alvis Nance. 

Cecil is survived by: 

Son        John Nance & Alfrieda         Silverspring, FL

Daughters     Darlene Nance

                      Rachel Nance

Visitation: 2:00 PM – 2:30 PM,  Friday, March 15, 2024 at the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel. 

Funeral: 2:30 PM, Friday, March 15, 2024, at the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel

Interment: To follow Funeral Service at Oak Grove Baptist Church Cemetery in Rocky Top. 

