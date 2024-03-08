Cathryn M Webster, 68, went to be with her Lord and Savior on March 5, 2024. She was born on December 10, 1955, to the late Rev. Roy and Gladys (Windquist) Webster in Toledo, Ohio.

Cathy graduated from Flint Central High School in 1976. Cathy loved Jesus, singing, Randy Travis music, children, every holiday. She was a beloved sister and aunt, who will be deeply missed by her whole family.

She is survived by her three sisters, Carolyn Oswald of Ocala, FL, Cheryl and Dr. Robert Moeller of Smyrna, TN, and Cinda Yoars of Knoxville, TN; nieces and nephews: Cathryn Miller, Cassandra Miller, Caleigh Miller, Aimee and Richard Baker, Christopher and Katie Yoars, RJ and Whitney Moeller, Stephen and Melissa Briggs, Brent and Jessica Moeller, Dr. Andrew and Tiffany Moeller, Dr. Nathan and Dr. Megan Robinson, and Dr. Ryan and Mackenzie Elmore; great nieces and great nephews: Daniel Yoars, Joanna Yoars, Evelyn Moeller, Madelyn Moeller, Vivienne Moeller, Clementine Moeller, Ben Briggs, Emma Briggs, Jackson Moeller, Brooks Moeller, Thomas Moeller, and Henry Moeller; as well as many cousins.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Rev. Roy and Gladys.

A graveside service for Cathy will be at 12pm on Tuesday, March 12, 2024, at Sunset Cemetery in Clinton, TN, with Dr. Bob Moeller officiating.

Memorial contributions can be made in Cathy’s memory to Emunah Israel (Emunah means faith and faithfulness in Hebrew). Emunah supports Israeli families who have been displaced since the start of the Israel-Gaza War in many practical ways, including trauma counseling for victims of the October 7th attacks, as part of their emergency war relief efforts. https://www.emunahangels.org/donate

Holley-Gamble Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Cathy Webster.

