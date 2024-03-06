Carson Edgar Baldwin, 97, Oak Ridge

Carson Edgar Baldwin, 97, of Oak Ridge made his entrance into Heaven on March 2, 2024. Carson was a veteran of the United States Army serving from 1945 to 1947. He married his sweetheart Ina Jean Poore Baldwin on June 7, 1952, in Monroe Michigan.

Carson was a Christian and a member of the New Life Church of the Nazarene in Oak Ridge. He was involved in local and world missions, including mission trips to Alaska, Costa Rica, Mexico, and Guatemala. Carson received a central Floria leadership award for the Church of the Nazarene District. He was of a strong moral fiber, and he loved the Lord, his family, and his country. Carson loved life and definitely loved serving God and always wanted people to feel loved and cared for. He knew he was a very blessed man and shared his faith quite often.

He retired in 1990 from Martin Marietta in Personnel Security. He was an avid UT fan. His hobbies included antiques, playing bingo at the Oak Ridge Senior Center, Playing Rook, reading, traveling, golf, deep sea fishing, and salmon fishing in the lakes of Michigan.

Carson was the last remaining out of 9 children. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by brothers, Carl, Howard, Kelsie; sisters, Nell, Stella Byrd, Thelma, Edith, and Lennie; he was also preceded in death by his granddaughter Penny Dingus.

He is survived by children, Pamela Davis, Ed Baldwin, Eric Baldwin Sr. and wife Becky, all of Oak Ridge, grandchildren Phillip Dingus and wife Carol of New Tazwell, Melinda Davis of Portland Oregon, Eric Baldwin Jr. of Oak Ridge, Sgt. Phillip Davis and Erica Baldwin Davis of Texas, as well as several nephews and nieces whom he loved very much, and many close friends.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm on Friday, March 8, 2024, at New Life Church of the Nazarene. The funeral will follow at 7:00 pm with Pastor Keith Robinson officiating. A private family graveside will be held Saturday at the Baldwin-Duncan cemetery in New Tazwell. Weatherford Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.

