Carolyn “Carol Honey” Randolph, Kingston

Ms. Carolyn “Carol Honey” Randolph, age 76, of Kingston passed away Tuesday, March 12, 2024, at her home. She was a member of the Valley View Baptist Church. Carolyn worked at Burlington Mill and loved working in her flower beds.

She was preceded in death by her parents: Frank & Joyce Cline.

Grandson: Ryan Jackson Randolph.

Brother: Larry Cline.

Nephew: Bruce Kittrell.

Two nieces: Missy Kittrell and Whitney Cline.

Sole mate: Allen Hicks.

She is survived by son: Mark Randolph.

Brother: David Cline.

Sister: Sissy Jenkins.

Niece/daughter: Jalynn & husband Gregg Upton.

Niece: Courtney Keaton.

Special stepdaughter: Tenika Colyer.

And many other family and friends.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, March 16, 2024, at Davis Funeral Home in Harriman from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM. Memorial services will follow at 1:00 PM with Bro. Josh Kidd officiating.

In lieu of flowers, donations to assist with funeral costs can be made to Davis Funeral Home.

Davis Funeral Home in Harriman is honored to serve the family of Ms. Carolyn Randolph, during this time.

