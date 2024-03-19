Carl David Coley, Kingston

Carl David Coley age 66 of Kingston, TN passed away Saturday, March 16, 2024, he was a veteran of the United States Air Force and a member of Emory Golf Course in Harriman where he was an avid golfer.

He is Preceded in death by parents Carl L. and Laura A. Coley

Survived by:

Son David Alan Coley and wife Noel

Siblings; Carl Louis Coley and wife Debbie, and Sandra Kelley and husband Marvin.

Girlfriend Lisa Thurman and 3 grandchildren

The family will meet for a Graveside Service on Wednesday, March 27, 2024, at 12:30 p.m. in East Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery, 2200 E. Governor John Sevier Hwy., Knoxville, TN 37920. Kyker Funeral Homes of Kingston is serving the Coley Family.

