Brittney Stevens Santos, Harriman

Brittney Stevens Santos, age 37, of Harriman, Tennessee passed away Monday, March 18, 2024, at her home. She was born June 10, 1986, in Brook, Indiana. 

Preceded in death by her grandparents, Hillis & Juanita Swinford, and Harold & Elsie Stevens.

SURVIVORS

Parents                       Phillip & Lisa Stevens of Bath Springs, TN

Husband                    Miguel Santos of Harriman, TN

Daughter                    Jada Guinn of Bath Springs, TN

Brothers                     Michael Stevens & wife, Barbara of Lexington, TN

                                    Tristan Swinford of Bath Springs, TN

Grandfather              Aubrey Griggs of Brookston, FL

Several special cousins, extended family members, and friends

No arrangements have been made at this time. Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of all the arrangements.

